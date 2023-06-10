ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Adalats on intellectual property rights, consumer cases settle 3,949 matters and award ₹131.96 crore

June 10, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Madras High Court Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala, also the patron-in-chief of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority, inspected the proceedings in the principal seat of the court in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala, fourth from right, handing over an award passed at a Lok Adalat conducted on intellectual property rights, consumer cases in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lok Adalats conducted across the State on specific subject matters, such as intellectual property rights, consumer cases and other matters pending before quasi judicial authorities, ended up settling 3,949 cases (including 2,697 pending matters and 1,252 pre litigation matters) and awarding ₹131.96 crore.

According to a press communique issued by Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA), four Lok Adalat benches were constituted in the principal seat of the Madras High Court in Chennai, three at its Madurai Bench and 149 benches by the district as well as taluk legal services committees in the State.

Madras High Court Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala, who is also the patron-in-chief of TNSLSA as well as Justice S. Vaidyanathan, the senior most judge of the High Court and Executive Chairman of TNSLSA, inspected the Lok Adalat proceedings at the High Court in Chennai and handed over the award amount to beneficiaries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They were accompanied by High Court Legal Services Committee (HCLSC) chairman Justice D. Krishnakumar and its members Justices S.M. Subramaniam and N. Sathish Kumar. Justices D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, P.B. Balaji, R. Kalaimathi and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi presided over the four Lok Adalat benches in Chennai.

Justices L. Victoria Gowri, K.K. Ramakrishnan and S. Ananthi presided over the benches in the Madurai Bench. The seven benches in the High Court settled 81 cases (65 in Chennai and 16 in Madurai) and awarded ₹10.06 crore (₹7.79 crore in Chennai and ₹2.27 crore in Madurai), according to HCLSC secretary K. Sudha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US