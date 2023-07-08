Lok Adalat on land acquisition cases settles 3,536 matters and awards ₹111.14 crore

July 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Lok Adalats conducted across the State on land acquisition cases alone led to settling of 3,536 cases and award of ₹111.14 crore on Saturday, according to press communique issued by Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority. The cases were settled by 154 Lok Adalat benches constituted by district level as well as taluk level legal services committees.

TNSLSA Member Secretary A. Nazir Ahamed said that 2,496 pending cases and 1,040 pre-litigation cases were settled by the 154 benches. Apart from these benches, the High Court Legal Services Committee had constituted five benches in the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai and two more benches at the Madurai Bench of the High Court.

The seven benches in the High Court settled 67 land acquisition cases and awarded ₹9.38 crore. The Lok Adalat targeting the disposal of land acquisition cases alone was conducted as per the guidance of Madras High Court Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and the senior most judge Justice S. Vaidyanathan who was also the Executive Chairman of TNSLSA.

Justice D. Krishnakumar, chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee, handed over the award amount to some of the beneficiaries in Chennai.