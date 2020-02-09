Lok Adalat awards record sum of ₹104 crore as settlement

As many as 8,041 cases were taken up for settlement, and ₹113 crore was awarded at the National Lok Adalat held at the District Court in Vellore on Saturday.

The Lok Adalat was organised by the Vellore District Legal Services Authority (VDLSA). Chairperson of VDLSA and Principal District and Sessions Judge, S. Selva Sundari inaugurated the adalat. Land acquisition original petition cases were taken up for hearing by the court, for which they awarded ₹104 crore as settlement amount to the affected parties. This was the highest amount awarded at the National Lok Adalat conducted by Vellore District Legal Services Authority.

Cases of different heads were taken up for settlement from 10 taluk courts and the total amount of disposal was recorded as ₹113,09,68,850, according to officials at the DLSA, Vellore. Out of 8,041 pending cases taken up for settlement at this Adalat, 1,753 cases were settled.