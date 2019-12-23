Loco pilots of long-distance trains demand toilets be set up in engine cabins

Loco pilots of long-distance trains have a demand that has not been answered by the Ministry of Railways in a long time -- the need for a toilet in the engine cabin. This lack of toilets has been causing them health problems, the drivers say.

There are about 1,500 loco pilots in Chennai alone, and close to 300 of them are long-distance loco pilots. “For example in a Delhi-bound train, with limited stops, we can halt only at Vijayawada which is around seven hours away from Chennai. In between, we cannot go to the toilet at all. Many drivers are forced to use bottles,” said a loco pilot.

The lack of toilets is causing engine drivers health problems. “Loco pilots are supposed to be in good health, but due to such inhumane working conditions our health is deteriorating. This is a loss for the railways,” he added.

Another complaint was that the engine driver's cabin is not air-conditioned. “Very few engine rooms are air-conditioned. The main reason we ask for air-conditioned cabins is to cut off the sound from outside. We are already working amidst 20 motors and the horn right above our head. Our hearing ability may also reduce because of the noise,” added another engine driver.'

Close to 600 such engine drivers, who are members of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, staged a protest outside the Moore Market Complex recently, for various demands including the filling up of loco pilot vacancies. “Due to lack of manpower we are forced to work for more than 13 hours every day and it is difficult to take leave too,” said a loco pilot.

Besides, the loco pilots wanted the Railway Ministry to revise the running allowance and pay arrears. “We also want night duty to be limited to two continuous days per week. At present, we do night duty shifts for six days and this is also taking a toll on our health,” he added.