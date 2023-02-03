Loco pilots flag safety issues due to manpower shortage

February 03, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The All India Loco Running Staff Association has flagged a serious issue relating to the acute shortage of loco pilots and consequent safety concerns in the operation of trains in Southern Railway.

After staging a protest at the zonal headquarters, Chennai, on Thursday to press their demands, the association submitted a memorandum to the General Manager, Southern Railway, calling for early action. According to the association’s national organising secretary V. Balachandran, 471 posts of the sanctioned strength of 5,229 loco pilots in different categories were vacant in the zone. The vacancies included 332 posts of loco pilots who are engaged in the operation of mail/express and passenger/suburban trains.

“In the post-pandemic scenario, almost all the trains have been restored. But the vacancies remain across the zone. To tide over this shortage, loco pilots are being denied of leave or rest, which is resulting in their working on trains under mental stress… this is against the interest of safety,” Mr. Balachandran alleged.

Early solution

Besides mail/express/suburban train operations, the shortage of loco pilots had become a problem to manage the flow of goods trains. “The Railway Board has made it clear during ‘Signal Passed At Danger’ (SPAD) and other safety review meetings that vacancies of loco pilots should be filled and maintained as it directly related to the safety of train operations,” he said and urged the authorities concerned to address the issue at the earliest.

Alcohol test

The association expressed concern that disciplinary action was initiated against many loco pilots merely based on Breathalyser test results. Arguing that the gadget was only an indicator, the association said alcohol content should be confirmed by conducting a blood test.

The protesters raised slogans demanding better amenities in the running room (rest house) and special provisions for women loco pilots considering the arduous nature of work.