Loco Pilot of Southern Railway to get Anna Gallantry award

A Loco Pilot of Southern Railway has been chosen for the Anna Gallantry Award for saving the lives of passengers who were on board Madurai-Chennai Vaigai Express near Madurai on November 11, 2020.
J. Suresh who was in control of Superfast Express saw a huge boulder on the track between Kodaikanal and Ambatturai in Madurai Division. He applied emergency brakes and brought the train that had about 1,500 passengers to a halt thus preventing a possible derailment.
A section of the track runs through a small mountain and the area, known as Ambatturai Cutting, is prone to falling of boulders on track. Although railway officials have been trying their best to put an end to the menace, the boulders keep falling, particularly during rains, which forced the authorities to clamp a speed restriction in the stretch.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will present the Gallantry award to Mr. Suresh on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations, official sources said on Monday.
