Lockdowns delay storm water drain projects in Chennai

Desilting work under way at Avvai Shanmugam Salai. File photo

CHENNAI

23 June 2020 18:03 IST

Only 60 works need to be completed, says civic official

The massive storm water drain (SWD) network, planned by the Greater Chennai Corporation after most of the city’s central and southern parts got submerged in the December 2015 floods, may not be completed ahead of this year’s northeast monsoon due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The civic body had only 60 works to be completed to make the city free from flooding when the COVID-19 lockdown announced from March 24 put a spanner in the works.

According to a senior civic official, the SWD network consisting of macro and micro canals were proposed to be constructed under three schemes - Chennai Mega City Development Mission (₹300 crore), Smart City Phase I (₹82 crore) and II (₹40 crore).

A total of 520 works, running along the length and breadth of the city, were proposed to be constructed at a cost of ₹422 crore. Nearly 90% of the 460 works at a cost of ₹381 crore had been completed by January this year with the civic body scheduling to complete the remaining 60 works before the start of monsoon. However, the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 till June could push the project completion to next year, he said.

Though works were permitted to begin from May last week, two issues – labour shortage and problems in transporting the concrete mixer from Chengalpet district – had forced the prjects to be stopped temporarily.

When the lockdown was lifted for a brief period in May last week, a few projects were completed in Velachery, Guindy and Ashok Nagar. But now, the officials foresee a delay.

The Chennai Mega City Development Mission was meant for constructing drain network in areas including Valasaravakkam, Virugambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Saidapet, Guindy, Ambattur, Mogappair, Nanganallur, Ullagaram-Puzhithivakkam, Velachery and Perungudi. These areas were perennially affected by flooding.

The Smart City Phase I and II projects funded by the World Bank were initiated to alleviate the flooding along the Adyar-Cooum Basin. Civic officials said 35 major works were pending only in the Smart City Phase II project, proposed only during the last monsoon. In the other two projects including CMCDM and Smart City Phase I, 95% of the works have been completed, they said.