Lockdown violations reach nearly 5 lakh in Tamil Nadu

As many as 4.98 lakh violations have been reported so far across the State, during the COVID-19 lockdown period, which began from March 24.

According to police, as many as 4,98,995 violations have been reported so far. Over 5,31,179 violators were arrested for violating prohibitory orders and venturing out without a valid reason. They were immediately released after their vehicles were seized and fines were collected from them.

As many as 4,22,867 vehicles were seized from violators and 4,98,955 first information reports were generated. A total fine amount of ₹7.85 crore has been collected so far from the violators.

The lockdown was implemented invoking Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by police commissioners and district authorities in the State, to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The police have been enforcing the prohibitory orders, restricting the movement of vehicles and prohibiting the assembly of more than five people in public places.