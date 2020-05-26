Tamil Nadu

Lockdown violations reach nearly 5 lakh in Tamil Nadu

A police officer fining a motorist who was not wearing a mask, on Sunday in Chennai

A police officer fining a motorist who was not wearing a mask, on Sunday in Chennai   | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

A total fine amount of ₹7.85 crore has been collected so far from violators, police said

As many as 4.98 lakh violations have been reported so far across the State, during the COVID-19 lockdown period, which began from March 24.

According to police, as many as 4,98,995 violations have been reported so far. Over 5,31,179 violators were arrested for violating prohibitory orders and venturing out without a valid reason. They were immediately released after their vehicles were seized and fines were collected from them.

As many as 4,22,867 vehicles were seized from violators and 4,98,955 first information reports were generated. A total fine amount of ₹7.85 crore has been collected so far from the violators.

The lockdown was implemented invoking Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by police commissioners and district authorities in the State, to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The police have been enforcing the prohibitory orders, restricting the movement of vehicles and prohibiting the assembly of more than five people in public places.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:38:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/lockdown-violations-reach-nearly-5-lakh-in-tamil-nadu/article31676696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY