Tamil Nadu

Lockdown violations in Tamil Nadu touch 5.6 lakh

A total fine of ₹11.39 crore has been collected so far from violators

As many as 5.6 lakh violations have been reported so far across the State during the lockdown period, which began from March 24.

According to police, as many as 5,66,897 violations have been reported so far. Over 6,11,064 violators were arrested for violating prohibitory orders and venturing out without a valid reason. As many as 4,59,771 vehicles were seized from violators. A total fine of ₹11.39 crore has been collected so far from the violators.

The lockdown has been implemented after invoking section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by police commissioners and district authorities in the State to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The police have been enforcing the prohibitory orders restricting the movement of vehicles and prohibiting the assembly of more than five people in public places.

