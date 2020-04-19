Tamil Nadu

Lockdown restrictions to continue until CM’s decision: Tamil Nadu govt.

A 21-member expert committee is scheduled to submit its report to the Chief Minister on Monday

All the restrictions in place during the COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu would continue “until official announcement” (offering any relaxation) is made by the Chief Minister based on the recommendations to be made by the 21-member expert committee, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday.

The panel is scheduled to submit its report to the Chief Minister on Monday.

“The CM would examine its recommendations and would take a decision,” it said.

An official release also cited the Centre’s guidelines issued on April 15 that stated that the State governments were to announce which industries, commercial establishments and services would be allowed to function (with conditions) after April 20.

A source in the Directorate of Information and Public Relations said: “There were reports that some private firms have instructed their employees to report to work on April 20, since the Centre’s guidelines recommended some relaxation in the lockdown after April 20.”

