Lockdown relaxation guidelines not implemented uniformly, say retailers

Large dealers in consumer appliances and retail chains are worried about “non-uniformity in implementing the State government COVID-19 lockdown relaxation guidelines across districts,” effective from Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed operation of standalone shops, excluding those in COVID-19 containment zones.

“The guidelines are not implemented uniformly in all districts and are interpreted differently by the enforcing authorities,” alleged B.K. Shankaranarayan, chief executive officer, Viveks, a leading dealer in consumer durables. He said on Wednesday, police officers asked the company’s store in Tambaram to close, as it falls under Chengalpattu district.

“In orange zones in Dindigul, Theni and Madurai districts, consumer durable retail stores were not allowed to be opened, while electrical shops were allowed. This a peak summer demand period, for items like ACs and we would be badly hit,” V. Kathiresan, managing partner, Venus Electronics said.

Nitesh Giria, director of Girias, said the State government has given guidelines for every zone and we presume it should be the same across the State. “But that is not the case. In one district which is in the orange zone, the authorities came and checked and allowed us to open after ensuring that we have complied with the guidelines. While in another district with same parameters, the authorities are not allowing us to open the store. We are confused about why there is no uniformity,” he said.

Mr. Shankaranarayan said the guidelines are regularly changed and the local authority is not updated about it and the district collector's order is not shown.

He also pointed out that an AC installation needs two technicians, but only one rider is allowed on bikes. “With non-availability of public transport as well, this is a huge hurdle for installation of new products,” he explained.

Mr. Shankaranarayan also pointed out the summer season accounts for nearly 30% of sales and retailers are sitting on huge inventory. “If smooth functioning is not allowed, stocks would be damaged. Landlords of showrooms have started asking us for rent going by the government guidelines that shops are allowed to function. But that is not the case at the local level,” he said.

The retailers suggested that the State government call for discussion and an effective solution be found.

