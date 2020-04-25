Tamil Nadu

Lockdown | Milling crowds: Stalin demands extension of shop timings today

People throng a temporary vegetable market at the Corporation playground in Chintadripet, Chennai on Saturday.

People throng a temporary vegetable market at the Corporation playground in Chintadripet, Chennai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The cities facing complete lockdown witnessed panic-buying to stock up on essentials

With thousands of people queuing up at markets in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tiruppur cities, which are set to face a complete lockdown for a few days from Sunday, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday demanding that the timing of shops be extended for the day. Presently shops function from 6 a..m to 12.30 pm.

However, following the announcement of the “complete lockdown” when grocery shops will remain closed in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai till Wednesday and in Salem and Tiruppur till Tuesday, the cities witnessed panic buying to stock up on household essentials.

Nothing that there will be crowds on the streets and markets to buy goods, Mr. Stalin tweeted that the operational time for shops could be extended till evening while adhering to physical distancing.

He called upon everyone to strictly follow the complete lockdown announced by the government.

