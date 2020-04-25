Lockdown | Milling crowds: Stalin demands extension of shop timings today

With thousands of people queuing up at markets in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tiruppur cities, which are set to face a complete lockdown for a few days from Sunday, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday demanding that the timing of shops be extended for the day. Presently shops function from 6 a..m to 12.30 pm.
However, following the announcement of the “complete lockdown” when grocery shops will remain closed in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai till Wednesday and in Salem and Tiruppur till Tuesday, the cities witnessed panic buying to stock up on household essentials.
Nothing that there will be crowds on the streets and markets to buy goods, Mr. Stalin tweeted that the operational time for shops could be extended till evening while adhering to physical distancing.
He called upon everyone to strictly follow the complete lockdown announced by the government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.