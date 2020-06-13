Lockdown hit T.N.’s revenue collection

CHENNAI

13 June 2020

Tamil Nadu lost more than 75% of State Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) in April and May due to the lockdown imposed since March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. SOTR is the primary source of revenue for the State, as it accounts for about 60% of the Tamil Nadu’s revenue receipts.

The State government realised ₹5,218 crore in the last two months against the originally-anticipated amount of ₹22,255 crore. As per the budget estimates of the State government, the revenue through State Own Taxes is around ₹1,33,530 crore for the year 2020-21. In other words, the monthly average comes to ₹11,127.5 crore. Of the total tax revenue realised, the State got around ₹2,035 crore in April and ₹3,183 crore next month.

