Lockdown extended till Octorber 18 in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI

11 October 2021 00:41 IST

The district administration in Tiruvannamalai has extended the lockdown till October 17. The closure of parks, swimming pools and dams in the district and the neighbouring Kattam Poondi will continue, said Collector B. Murugesh on Sunday.

Hotels, bakeries and tea shops can function between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on all days. Parcels in these outlets can be offered up to 10 p.m.

All shops, including eateries, can operate between 6 a.m and 10 p.m.

