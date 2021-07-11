Lockdown extended till July 19

Shops in Tamil Nadu can function till 9 p.m. from July 12

The lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended in Tamil Nadu until 6 a.m. on July 19, with a few relaxations in all districts, an official release said on Saturday.

Except in the containment zones, the activities that were allowed in the other areas can continue as usual. Shops have been allowed to function till 9 p.m. from July 12. The government has said private and government bus services to other States and international flights, except those permitted by the Union Home Ministry, will not be allowed. The bus service to Puducherry has been allowed.

Theatres, bars, swimming pools, schools and colleges and zoos will remain closed in all districts. Social gatherings, political meetings and sporting and cultural events will not be allowed. Weddings and funerals should not have more than 50 and 20 participants respectively. The Union and State government departments conducting written examinations for recruitment can do so by informing the Collectors and adhering to the protocol.

Restaurants, tea-shops, bakeries, street-vendors and sweets and savouries shops can operate with 50% consumers at any time till 9 p.m. The shops that have been allowed to open should do thermal screening of their customers and provide them with sanitiser. Face masks have been made mandatory for customers and employees in the shops. Air-conditioned shops must function with the windows opened.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the strategy of testing, tracking, treating and vaccinating, coupled with the COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, should be strictly implemented. The micro-level containment strategies should be implemented by the Collectors and the local bodies.

Only essential and emergency services will be allowed in the containment zones, and committees need to be formed for door-to-door monitoring. Fines will be continued to be levied on those who do not follow the public health measures.