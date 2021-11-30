Lockdown extended till December 15

CHENNAI

30 November 2021 23:51 IST

The Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday announced the extension of existing lockdown restrictions in the State till December 15. The Government also allowed the operation of public transport between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Government said the Union Home Ministry had extended the lockdown till December 31. Based on this and the monsoon in the State, the lockdown was being extended till December 15, the Government said.

The Government said the “test-track-treat-vaccinate” approach and COVID-19 guidelines would be strictly enforced. Only essential activities would be allowed in containment zones, the Government said.

