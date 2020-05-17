Tamil Nadu

Lockdown extended in T.N. till May 31, public transport to resume in 25 districts

Relaxations such as resumption of public transportation in 25 districts were announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on May 17, 2020.

Relaxations such as resumption of public transportation in 25 districts were announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on May 17, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

In 12 other districts, including Chennai, curbs will continue.

The COVID-19 lockdown was on May 17 extended till May 31 in Tamil Nadu by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami who announced new relaxations such as resumption of public transportation in 25 districts.

In 12 other districts, including Chennai, curbs will continue as they existed during the third phase of lockdown, set to end on May 17, he added.

Citing consultations with top officials, public health and medical experts, he said the lockdown is extended till May 31 and the curbs including bar on functioning of educational institutions, public entry into religious places and relaxations already in force will continue throughout the State.

Mr. Palaniswami, announcing the new relaxations for 25 districts including Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Namakkal and Karur, said, people can now avail government and private bus transportation for commute within the districts without the requirement of T.N. e-pass.

Public transport had ceased operations from the evening of March 24 in the State as part of coronavirus-related lockdown measures.

