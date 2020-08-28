Lockdown decision hinges on Collectors: CM

A decision on lifting the lockdown next month will hinge on the feedback from District Collectors and the Health Department on August 29, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Thursday. The current phase of lockdown is slated to end on August 30.
“I cannot say anything about the lifting of the lockdown now,” the Chief Minister said, responding to a query from mediapersons in Nagapattinam.
Asked about complaints that job opportunities were being cornered by people from other States, Mr. Palaniswami asserted that there was no dearth of jobs in Tamil Nadu. Four lakh migrant labourers had been sent to their States during the COVID-19 lockdown, and industries were keen on bringing them back, he said.
To a query on the gas pipelines being laid currently in the delta region, Mr. Palaniswami said the declaration of the delta region as a Protected Agricultural Zone would have no bearing on projects already sanctioned. Only new projects would not be permitted.
