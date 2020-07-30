Lockdown curbs weighing heavily on bodybuilders, gym owners

Prior to the lockdown, 21-year-old M. Ajith Kumar, a bodybuilder used to earn a living working as a personal trainer in a gym. Now he has been doing odd jobs to make ends meet as gyms are closed.

“I was hoping that gyms will open in Tamil Nadu too as part of Unlock 3. But there was no announcement about the same. I have to again start working as a food delivery boy,” he said. Ajith Kumar won gold medal in the recently-held Junior Mr. India competition in Andhra Pradesh.

Noor Ahmed Khan, strength and conditioning coach and rehab specialist in Chennai, has started assisting his father in his business. “Even my father’s business is affected now. Many of my clients have discontinued fearing the spread of COVID-19,” he explained.

There are more than 7,200 gyms in the State and more than 3,000 are in Chennai. Many trainers, gymnasium owners and bodybuilders who are struggling without income want the government to provide some compensation and rent subsidy.

“All of us were hoping that the gyms will open in August. We understand that the government is concerned about containing the spread of virus. But our profession has been hit badly. We are unable to pay rents, EMI and even our trainers,” said M. Arasu, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Amateur Body Building Association (TABBA).

He said that many gym owners are on the verge of closing the gym, unable to pay the building owners and trainers. “Many trainers have started working as load men and are selling vegetables. Many are depressed as they are unable to earn a living the way they are used to,” he explained.

The TABBA members have written to Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami seeking some compensation till things improve. “If the government allows us to function, we will follow all safety measures in the gyms,” added Mr. Arasu.