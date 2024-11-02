Locals seek separate parking for outstation vehicles away from Tiruvannamalai town

People across different groups, including traders, office goers, autorickshaw drivers, small businessmen and residents of Tiruvannamalai, have demanded the district administration to create a separate parking zone away from the town for outstation vehicles. This was to prevent the existing traffic congestion in the town, especially around Arunachaleswara temple.

At the consultative meeting held at the Collectorate and chaired by Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, K. Pitchandi, the stakeholders shared a common ground against allowing vehicles in the town from neighbouring States such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.

“Local police have placed barricades on most stretches that lead to Arunachaleswara temple to ensure safety of pedestrians and devotees. However, such barricades should be minimum as it will also allow locals to commute freely within the town,” said P. Bhaskan, secretary, Tiruvannamalai All Traders’ Association.

Revenue officials said that on an average, around three lakh visitors, mostly tourists, come to the town every day. During weekends and holidays, the number doubles. They also walk on the 14 km-long Girivalam Path around the temple as part of their visit.

Most of the visitors, especially from neighbouring States, come in their own vehicles or tourist vans. Barricades were erected by local police across streets around the temple and key intersections in the town to prevent rash driving. Residents complain that many tourist vehicles were parked along the barricades. “Ambulances were unable to reach narrow streets as tourists vans blocked the way. Many a times, the ambulances have to take detour to shift the sick to the hospital,” said S. Pavitra, a resident.

At the meeting, which is held twice a year, hotelier also requested authorities and the police to ease traffic flow as it has largely affected the local business. Vendors and small traders running their businesses on key stretches in the town said that many local customers are reluctant to visit them regularly, especially during weekends and holidays, due to traffic chaos in the town. It has affected the local economy badly, they said.

Revenue officials said that a permanent solution to traffic chaos in the town will be implemented before the Karthigai Deepam festival. “A meeting with senior officials of all departments in the district will be held in the coming week to take concrete steps on traffic regulation in the town ahead of Karthigai Deepam festival,” said a revenue official.