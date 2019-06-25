Locals oppose construction of new buildings near Vellore Fort

Members of the Vellore Anaithu Vanigargal Sangam (Traders Associations) joined by their friends and heritage lovers from social welfare organisations sent 500 eposts from Vellore Head Post Office (HPO) on Tuesday, urging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to stop the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) from constructing new buildings near the historical Vellore Fort.

The members in the letter addressed to Director General of ASI at New Delhi stated that the Fort is in danger as the corporation plans to construct multi-storied stalls, replacing the famous Nethaji Market.

The members said the project, believed to be undertaken under the Smart City programme, will cause substantial adverse impact on the preservation, safety and security of the 500-year-old fort.

Traders association president R.B. Gnanavelu said people of Vellore strongly object to the plan of the Corporation and sought the intervention of ASI in protecting the fort.

Addressing the gathering of traders and members from various social welfare association members on the importance of protecting the fort, he said the Vellore Fort exemplified the architecture of forts built in the entire Southern India.

Traders Association secretary, Babu Asokan; treasurer A.C.N. Arunprasad; Vellore Green Protection Association president M. Gunasekaran; Vellore Palar Protection Association treasurer, A. Charles; Vellore Thirukkural Iyakkam office-bearer, V. Rajendran; Thiruvalluvar Seva Sangham president S. Sridhar and Udhavum Ullangal president R. Chandrasekar signed the epost to be despatched to the ASI official.