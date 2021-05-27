Local politicians get COVID-19 vaccine in a camp meant for frontline workers in Erode

Family members, friends and relatives of the panchayat president, local politicians and local bigwigs were at the camp, the gate was locked and the police asked to disperse the crowd, residents said

At a vaccination camp held for frontline workers at a private hall in Sanarmedu in Lakkapuram Panchayat in Modakkurichi Taluk, politicians and their families were administered with the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the panchayat circulated a message on social media stating that camp would be held for the 18-44 age group at the hall in which, as per government norms, only frontline workers would be administered the vaccine, from 9.30 a.m.

However, only a select number people, including family members, friends and relatives of the panchayat president, local politicians and local bigwigs were present at the venue at 8 a.m. The main gate of the hall was kept locked. Since people gathered outside the gate, the police were informed, and they asked the crowd to disperse.

A total of 160 persons were vaccinated, and the camp ended by noon. People, who were disappointed in not receiving the shot. said the panchayat has a population of over 10,000 and strongly condemned the panchayat’s decision to administer vaccines only to a select few.

“No frontline workers were administered vaccine, but only the family members, friends and relatives of the local politicians and the powerful,” said a resident, speaking on condition of anonymity. Residents said that on an average, 20 to 25 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the panchayat and questioned why the camp was held secretly.

Salai Manickam, president of the panchayat, told The Hindu that of the total 33 conservancy workers, only five had been vaccinated so far and added that despite holding meetings, they refused to get vaccinated. “Since no conservancy worker is willing to attend the camp, we asked a few members of the public to attend,” the president said.

Later, Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi also visited the camp and said that awareness was being created among frontline workers to get vaccinated.