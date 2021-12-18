Local holiday declared in Cuddalore on Dec. 20

Govt. institutions, offices need not work in view of the Arudra Darshan festival at Chidambaram’s Natarajar temple

The District Administration has declared a local holiday for all government offices and institutions in Cuddalore district on December 20 (Monday), in view of Arudra Darshan festival at Sri Thillai Natarajar temple, Chidambaram. However, some departments would function with limited staff. According to a release, January 8 (Saturday) would be a working day to compensate for the holiday on December 20.