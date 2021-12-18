Tamil Nadu

Local holiday declared in Cuddalore on Dec. 20

The District Administration has declared a local holiday for all government offices and institutions in Cuddalore district on December 20 (Monday), in view of Arudra Darshan festival at Sri Thillai Natarajar temple, Chidambaram. However, some departments would function with limited staff. According to a release, January 8 (Saturday) would be a working day to compensate for the holiday on December 20.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2021 12:08:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/local-holiday-declared-in-cuddalore-on-dec-20/article37981487.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY