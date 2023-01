January 04, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Cuddalore District Administration has declared a local holiday for all government offices and institutions in Cuddalore district on January 6 (Friday), in view of Arudra Darshan festival at Sri Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram. However, some departments will function with limited staff.

According to a press release, January 28 (Saturday) will be a working day to compensate for the holiday on January 6.