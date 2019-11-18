Local body polls: TNCC likely to seek a few Mayoral seats

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee would seek Mayoral seats from its alliance partners in the upcoming local body polls, besides other seats that would be identified through discussions, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said.

On Sunday, the party’s election committee met to decide the modalities to fight the local body polls. “The district presidents are touring the districts and getting feedback from the cadre. Those who are interested in fighting the polls could submit their applications to the DCC (District Congress Committee) presidents from November 20 to 23,” Mr. Alagiri said.

When asked if the party would seek Mayoral seats from the DMK, the TNCC president said the allocation of seats would have to be decided on after a meeting with alliance partners once the elections are announced. The Congress will be seeking Mayoral seats as well, he added.

“Just like how money played a big role in the recently-concluded bypolls to two Assembly constituencies [Nanguneri and Vikravandi], the ruling party will try to influence the local body polls through money power,” he said.

Following the meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan who visited the party headquarters, Mr. Alagiri said the Congress was successful in weaning the Shiv Sena from its hardcore Hindutva philosophy.

“To isolate BJP is a a good political move. Shiv Sena is a regional party. Earlier, they were focussed on religious politics. Even now to an extent, they are practising it. To break the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is good politics. If the BJP and Shiv Sena are still in alliance, they couldn’t be controlled. We have now changed Shiv Sena’s politics,” he said.