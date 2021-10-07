Local body polls peaceful in Villupuram, Kallakurichi

1,400 voters of Ponnankuppam village in Gingee union boycott the election

The first phase of elections to rural local bodies in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts passed off peacefully on Wednesday.

Villupuram district registered an overall turnout of 61.04% at 3 p.m. while Kallakurichi district recorded 61.31% as of 4 p.m.

The initial phase covered 11 panchayat unions — seven in Villupuram and four in Kallakurichi. As many as 15,325 contestants are in the fray for 4,998 posts in the two districts. Elections were held to 25 district panchayat wards, 247 panchayat union wards, 575 village pancahyats and 4,151 village panchayat wards in the first phase.

Voting began at 7 a.m. at over 2,500 polling booths in the two districts amid high security. In Villupuram, polling began on a brisk note amidst a steady drizzle in the morning. Several voters started venturing out to queue up at the polling stations in panchayat unions in Kandamangalam, Mugaiyur, Gingee, Thiruvennainallur, Olakkur, Vanur and Vikravandi. Voters carrying umbrellas could be seen lining up at polling stations across Vikravandi.

Within the first two hours, 6.90% polling was recorded in the district. The polling percentage rose to 20.19 by 11 a.m. and 61.04 % by 3 p.m.

In Villupuram district, the highest voter turnout was witnessed in Olakkur panchayat union with 69.97% at 3 p.m. while the lowest was in Mugaiyur with 54.0 %.

Senior citizens too turned up enthusiastically to cast their votes. In many booths differently abled citizens were assissted by volunteers to access the polling booths in wheelchairs.

Poll boycott

More than 1,400 voters in Ponnankuppam village in Gingee union boycotted the polls. The panchayat has two villages: Ponnankuppam and Thuthipet. The people of Ponnankuppam which has a population of 3,000 have been demanding that the village be declared as a separate panchayat. According to officials, no votes were polled in the village.

The panchayat has 12 posts, including nine ward members from the two villages. Residents of Ponnankuppam contented that the local body posts had been auctioned all these years to the highest bidder from Thuthipet. Despite warning by the district administration, the post of panchayat president had been auctioned, claimed a section of the residents.

“We are boycotting the election as our demand for a separate panchayat has not been accepted. Being part of Thuthipet, which comes under Ponnankuppam panchayat, has not benefited us. As many as 24 contestants from the village who had filed nominations for three posts of ward members have withdrawn their nominations,” said M. Selvam, a resident.

Kallakurichi

Incident-free voting was also witnessed in Kallakurichi district. Polling was brisk at several booths in four panchayat unions with people turning up in large numbers. There were long queues, especially of women, at most polling stations since morning.

The district recorded 4.86% till 9 a.m. The percentage went up to 33.56 by 1 p.m. and 61.31 by 4 p.m. In Kallakurichi, the highest voter turnout was witnessed in Tirukovilur panchayat union with 64.72 % at 4 p.m. while the lowest was in Ulundurpet with 57.16 %.

Webcasting was done in 81 polling stations out of a total of 939 polling stations. The district has a total electorate of 4,73,464.

In addition to 84 vulnerable and critical booths, the entire proceedings were covered under CCTV in 774 booths. Over 4,000 police personnel were deployed in the two districts to ensure the peaceful conduct of the polls.