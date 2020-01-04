Local Body poll results prove that PMK is the third largest TN part: Ramadoss

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Friday claimed that the recent results of the local body polls held in rural areas prove that PMK is the third largest party in the State. Dr. Ramadoss also added that the DMK alliance only leads the AIADMK by a slender margin in terms of number of seats won in the local body polls.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that PMK has won 16 out of the 36 district panchayat wards and has bagged 224 out of the 430 panchayat union wards it contested.

“Contesting in panchayat unions, PMK has won 52.09% and 44.44% of the total panchayat union and district panchayat seats that it contested in. I have no doubts that this is one of the biggest wins,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He was confident that the AIADMK would have won more seats if the local body polls had been held in all districts.

“In the same way, thousands of PMK members have won the village panchayat president and village panchayat ward members, where candidates fight the polls not on party lines but as independents,” he claimed.

Stating that PMK contested in less number of seats despite its strength at the grassroots, the party has won so many seats despite money and lies being used against the party by the Opposition, he further claimed.

“When the polls for Villupuram, Vellore and Kancheepuram are held soon, where PMK is very strong, I am sure that AIADMK-PMK would smile a lot more than the DMK. I urge the PMK cadres and office-bearers to work harder in the polls held to be 9 districts,” he said.