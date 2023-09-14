Local bodies in Tamil Nadu ordered to pay revised rates for animal birth control surgeries

September 14, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

All local bodies across Tamil Nadu have been directed to strictly implement rate revision for Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries and dog catching as per the rates issued by the Animal Husbandry department.

In March this year, the minimum rate for ABC was increased from ₹445 to ₹1,650 per dog, which includes ₹200 for dog catching and ₹1,450 for pre-operation care and post-operative care. However, the new rates are not being paid in most places leaving animal welfare centres that do most of the ABC surgeries in a tight spot.

In a circular to Corporation and Municipal Commissioners, the Director of Municipal Administration on September 7 referred to the government order on revised rates and said ₹1,650 must be paid for each dog.

Shruti Vinod Raj, member of the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), said the old rates were fixed 25 years back. “It is high time the revised rates are implemented. If we pay less, then NGOs or local bodies will have to cut costs somewhere and that’s not ideal,” she added.

According to Ms. Raj, centres doing ABC have to factor in payment for vets, consumables, venflon, suture material, post op medications, antibiotics, etc. with the revised rate, in addition to the operation costs of the centre. “Unless ₹1,650 is given per surgery it’s difficult to maintain standards,” she said.

The TNAWB has also prepared a checklist for ABC centres with 76 basic requirements ranging from surgical instruments to disposable drapes, air conditioned operation theatres, dog transporting vehicles, kennel areas, and so on. Corporations and municipalities have been asked to fill the checklist to take stock of the present facilities.

In the State-level sensitisation workshop for urban local bodies held in August, officials raised concerns over lack of infrastructure to perform ABC surgeries. The TNAWB, to tackle this issue, has decided to train veterinarians and dog catchers to help with the ABC. Ten veterinarians and 10 dog catchers each would be trained in eight Corporations in the first phase, said Ms. Raj.

