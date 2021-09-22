Local bodies are forced to fight for their rights in T.N.: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, who kickstarted his political career by encouraging people to participate in local gram sabha meetings on Tuesday, charged that local bodies in Tamil Nadu are forced to fight for their rights against State government administration.

Mr. Haasan said a Panchayat leader had filed a case stating that State government and district administration cannot interfere in the decision of local bodies to hold gram sabha meetings.

“The case was heard yesterday (Monday). In Tamil Nadu, the local bodies are being forced to fight and win over its rights,” he alleged.

On Sunday, he said that the party has been assigned the ‘Torch Light’ symbol to contest in the rural local body elections in nine newly carved out districts.

Mr. Haasan who confirmed that he will campaign on behalf of the party candidates and is likely to start his tour after September 25.