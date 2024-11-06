Loans for Sri Lankan Tamils: T.N. govt. directs Collectors to form committees to identify beneficiaries

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils has instructed Collectors (of districts where Sri Lankan Tamil camps are located) to form district-level committees to identify beneficiaries under the Sri Lankan Tamil Small Loan Assistance Scheme (STSLA).

In a communication to the District Collectors, Commissioner B. Krishnamoorthy referred to the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to provide self-employment opportunities to Sri Lankan Tamils by providing loan assistance up to ₹2 lakh with subsidy.

As per the STSLA, Sri Lankan Tamils with valid camp registration and are above 18 years of age are eligible to benefit from the Tamil Nadu government’s initiative. Each district will have 10 beneficiaries.

“The Committee may identify the beneficiaries adhering to the eligibility criteria and adopting the process as per the Government Order. The district level committee, while analysing the application, would determine the eligibility of the candidate based on the business plan, expansion plan, due diligence of individual requesting for loan,” the communication said.

The district-level committees could also involve District Industries Centre to provide mentoring support for various activities such as the preparation of a master plan, marketing, technical and finance management, among others, it specified.

The State government had in August granted its administrative approval for providing loan assistance to 120 Sri Lankan Tamils for starting small and micro-level businesses through banks. “The subsidy in the form of interest subvention can be provided to 120 Sri Lankan Tamil beneficiaries given in the CM-Arise Scheme during 2024-25,” a G.O. said.

As of July 1, 2023, there are about 58,320 Sri Lankan refugees living in 104 rehabilitation camps and 33,590 living outside as non-camp refugees in Tamil Nadu.

