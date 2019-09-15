Loans for ₹7.45 lakh settled

Ranipet Taluk Legal Services Committee and State Bank of India jointly organised a Lok Adalat at the Ranipet Court, where defaulters settled loans to the tune of ₹7.45 lakh.
Following instructions from the Sub Court judge, notices have been issued to hundreds of customers from Walajah, Arcot, Ranipet, Kalavai, Melvisharam and Vilapakkam SBI branches.
Lok Adalat was held with the special participation of retired district judge E.M.K.S. Siddharthar and retired Sub Court judge E. Krishnan, along with advocates K. Ravikumar and V. Rajasekaran and social workers S.V. Ravi and G.V. Pujangarau.
In consultation with SBI officials, a total of 29 cases were settled. A total of ₹7.45 lakh was recovered, and concessions were allowed for defaulters who came forward and settled their long-standing NPA loans.
