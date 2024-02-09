GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Loans distributed to SHGs in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts

February 09, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam handed over loans to the tune of ₹81.46 crore to 993 women’s Self-help Groups (SHG) here on Thursday.

According to a press release, as many as 18,217 women SHGs from Cuddalore had been given loans to the tune of ₹1,007 crore for the fiscal 2023-24 as against the target of ₹1,302 crore. The Minister also handed over Madhi Express electric scooters to 3 SHGs at a cumulative cost of ₹9.60 lakh. 

In Villupuram, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan distributed loans to the tune of ₹73.37 crore to 1,134 SHGs, benefitting 14,968 beneficiaries. The SHGs to benefit from the loans include 818 rural SHGs, which received loans worth ₹64.26 crore, and 240 urban SHGs, which received loans of ₹8.31 crore.

In Kallakurichi, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath distributed loans amounting to ₹71 crore to 477 SHGs. This included loans worth ₹34.67 crore to 36 Panchayat Level Federations.

