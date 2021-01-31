Loan waiver not a gimmick, it is feasible, says Stalin

It will improve the lives of the poor, says DMK president

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday rejected the allegation that his electoral promise of waiving educational, crop and jewellery loans would result in a huge debt burden.

He asked why such arguments were forwarded when lakhs of crores of rupees borrowed by corporate houses had been waived.

“Are the critics ready to pose the question to the Centre? Waiving loans obtained by the poor is not a freebie. It is an opportunity to light a lamp in their lives,” he said while taking part in ‘Ungal thogidhiyil Stalin’ [Stalin in your constituency], the DMK’s Assembly poll outreach programme, in Vellore.

He reiterated that free schemes were not gimmicks but were meant to ameliorate the living conditions of the people.

Mr. Stalin said a separate board would be created to fulfil the demands of the people, through petitions, during his tours in the constituencies.

“Camps will be set up in every constituency for inquiring into the demands. I will fulfil them 100%. The DMK government will fulfil what the AIADMK government has failed to and when we complete our task, a solution will be found for the problems of one crore people. It will make Tamils self- reliant,” he said.

Alleging that Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani from Vellore had failed to address the problems of the district, Mr. Stalin said the Minister’s indifference had forced youth from the district to move to other States in search of jobs.

“The Minister is involved in land grabbing and a case was filed in the Madras High Court against him in connection with occupation of land in the centre of Vellore. There is a video implicating him in land issues,” Mr. Stalin said.