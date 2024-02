February 15, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CUDDALORE

A mega loan mela will be held at Krishnasamy College of Engineering and Technology here on Thursday.

The mela, to be presided over by the Collector, will witness the participation of bankers, government officials and college principals. Students pursuing graduation and post-graduation can participate.

The mela is for students hailing from Cuddalore district.

Students can apply at www.vidyalakshmi.co.in