ADVERTISEMENT

Loan mela for MSMEs in Kallakurichi tomorrow

February 21, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallakurichi district administration will be organising a special loan mela for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the Collectorate here on Friday.

According to Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, a target of ₹869.19 crore has been fixed for disbursement to MSME sector under the Annual Credit Plan for the year 2023-24. Of this, loans to the tune of ₹508.74 crore has been disbursed so far.

The loan mela is being organised to support existing and prospective entrepreneurs, with the objective to facilitate credit linkage with banks. After scrutiny, feasible proposals will be approved, and sanction letters would be issued.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further details may be obtained from the general manager, District Industries Centre, Kallakurichi, on 04151-294057.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US