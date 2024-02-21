Loan mela for MSMEs in Kallakurichi tomorrow

February 21, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi district administration will be organising a special loan mela for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the Collectorate here on Friday.

According to Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, a target of ₹869.19 crore has been fixed for disbursement to MSME sector under the Annual Credit Plan for the year 2023-24. Of this, loans to the tune of ₹508.74 crore has been disbursed so far.

The loan mela is being organised to support existing and prospective entrepreneurs, with the objective to facilitate credit linkage with banks. After scrutiny, feasible proposals will be approved, and sanction letters would be issued.

Further details may be obtained from the general manager, District Industries Centre, Kallakurichi, on 04151-294057.

