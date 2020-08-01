llaiyaraaja lodges complaint against Prasad Studio owner

Chennai

01 August 2020 00:31 IST

Alleges theft, removal and damage to many of his articles

Music director Ilaiyaraaja has lodged a complaint with the city police seeking immediate action against Sai Prasad, the owner of Prasad Studio, and his men, for allegedly “stealing, removing and damaging many of his articles and belongings from Recording Theatre-1” known as Ilaiyaraaja Recording Theatre, on the Prasad Digital Film Laboratories compound.

The recording theatre originally belonged to film producer L.V. Prasad. Mr. Ilaiyaraaja said in 1977 that Prasad had given the entire block of the recording theatre to him as consideration for performing works for his projects.

Significant investment

Mr. Ilaiyaraaja said he had invested a significant amount of money in several high value equipment, musical instruments, handwritten musical notes and used the studio for more than two decades. Even after the death of Prasad, his son Ramesh Prasad, recognised the understanding and continued the arrangement.

However, later, his son Sai Prasad, after assuming control, started to disturb his exclusive possession of the studio and attempted to dispossess him of it.

A civil suit instituted by Mr. Ilaiyaraaja against Mr. Sai Prasad and others is pending in a city civil court.

In his complaint, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja said, “I reliably learnt that in recent days, the respondents, through their men, have broken open even my personal room in the suit and removed all the valuable material there.

Invaluable

“I have kept all my valuable composition notes, several musical instruments, my personal belongings for day-to-day use. The worth of some of the materials cannot be quantified by way of money.

“I have learnt through my circle that the said Mr. Sai Prasad through his men has been removing, stealing and damaging many of my belongings and articles which are worth several crores. Therefore, necessary action to be taken against the miscreants and my belongings to be recovered immediately.”

The complaint was given by Mr. Ilaiyaraaja’s representative to Additional Commissioner of Police-South R. Dhinakaran.