Living with loss, trying to move on

March brings with it a flurry of memories for family members of victims of the forest fire. Many are yet to fully comprehend the tragedy that befell their near and dear ones.

“Every day is about honouring Anuvidhya’s memory and living her version of life,” says M. Kasthuri, her mother. The woman, who lost her daughter to the horrific forest fire in Theni district during a trekking expedition, speaks through tears as she recounts how she has coped. “I can still hear the last words she uttered to me at the hospital in Madurai.” Though the initial days saw much crying, the family has decided to honour her memory.

“Anuvidhya was a vegan, a mountain climber, a runner, a teacher and an animal lover. About 40 days after her death, I decided to put together a book that spoke about her life. I wanted the book release to be like the wedding my parents envisioned for her — with friends, vegan food and invitations. Everyone was overwhelmed,” says M. Madhupriya, the victim’s sister.

Kasthuri says that the family has since organised a run in her memory and sponsored 200 blue T-shirts, her favourite colour, with her name on it. Anuvidhya’s friends continue to visit the family to provide support. “She loved stray dogs and would bring injured ones home. We are looking to either start a shelter or provide an animal ambulance,” she says.

Friends of the deceased, who were once associated with Chennai Trekking Club (CTC), the organisation that led the Women’s Day trek in Kurangani, say that they are still confused about details of the incident. “Those who led the expedition were experienced trekkers. We are unable to comprehend why all of them could not escape,” says a friend who does not wish to be named.

He adds that family members had to deal with uncomfortable questions regarding the freedom provided to those who went on the trek. “Some people have asked my friend’s parents as to why she was allowed to trek and take part in adventures,” he says.

Haunted by the past

P. Selvam, an emergency medical technician, who was one of the first to reach the site of the tragedy, says that he could not eat a meal for a full month. “Though we see accidents daily, this was one of the worst,” he says.

S. Jegadeesh, another first responder, whose videos from the site of the tragedy went viral as they were the only available pieces of information at that time, says that March 11 is etched in his memory. “People died in my arms that day. I remember the smell of burnt flesh and the shrieks for water. I could not distinguish between burnt trees, rocks and people,” he says. Ever since, however, Jegadeesh has attempted to keep in touch with some friends and family of victims and survivors.

He says that a small group intends to visit the site — Othamaram in Theni’s Kurangani hills — and pay floral tribute to the victims.

Most parents and family members, who do not wish to go on record, say that they are looking to move on and stop thinking about and interacting with things that bring back memories. “We have been trying our best to get through this month without breaking down. We don't know how we are going to handle March 11 though,” says Madhupriya.