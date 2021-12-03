‘Living Beyond Barriers’ finale tomorrow

The grand finale of “Living Beyond Barriers”, a programme designed to equip persons with disabilities with the right skills, information and tools to achieve their life goals with the support of all partners, organised by the YWTC (Yes, We Too Can) Charitable Trust will be held on December 4.

The programme, which commenced on the eve of the country’s 74th Independence Day, featured 15 events and had over 50 speakers share their experiences with the participants.

Career guidance and livelihood, assistive technology, sports, health and well-being, peer mentorship and self advocacy were the topics discussed. The participants included persons with disabilities, parents, caregivers, and guardians, professionals providing services to the people with disabilities, representatives from corporate companies who were interested in diversity and inclusion as well as members of NGOs. Judith Ravin, Consul General, U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, will be the chief guest for the finale and will release the “Handbook on Rights of Persons with Disabilities” authored by Khaitan and Co. Persons interested can register to view the closing ceremony at https://www.ywtc.org/events/living-beyondbarriers/form.