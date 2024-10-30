GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Livestock census begins in Villupuram district

Published - October 30, 2024 07:38 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Villupuram Collector C. Palani inaugurated the 21st livestock census in the district on Tuesday.

According to a press release, as many as 135 enumerators will take park in the livestock census, and 30 people will supervise the exercise. The census will cover every village, hamlet and also all wards within municipalities across the district.

Enumerators will visit houses of people owning livestock in the district, government-run and private farms as well as goshalas, as part of the exercise to estimate the livestock population in Villupuram district. The details of farmers, including names, addresses and Aadhaar number, and age of cattle will be collected.

The census will be carried out through smartphones. An exclusive mobile app called ‘21st Livestock Census’ has been developed by the Centre for this purpose, the release said.

Published - October 30, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.