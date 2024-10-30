Livestock census begins in Villupuram district

Villupuram Collector C. Palani inaugurated the 21st livestock census in the district on Tuesday.

According to a press release, as many as 135 enumerators will take park in the livestock census, and 30 people will supervise the exercise. The census will cover every village, hamlet and also all wards within municipalities across the district.

Enumerators will visit houses of people owning livestock in the district, government-run and private farms as well as goshalas, as part of the exercise to estimate the livestock population in Villupuram district. The details of farmers, including names, addresses and Aadhaar number, and age of cattle will be collected.

The census will be carried out through smartphones. An exclusive mobile app called ‘21st Livestock Census’ has been developed by the Centre for this purpose, the release said.