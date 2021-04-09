Liver transplant centres launched across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 01:41 IST

The Kauvery Group of Hospitals has launched Liver Diseases and Transplantation Centres across all units in Chennai, Tiruchi, Salem, Hosur and Bengaluru.

According to a press release, the liver care units would have a dedicated intensive care unit, operation theatres and treatment areas for recovery.

The centres recently performed six living donor liver transplants. Among them was a 56-year-old man who developed liver disease and underwent treatment for eight months. He urgently required a liver transplant for survival and better quality of life. He was transplanted with a portion of liver donated by his 31-year-old daughter.

A 37-year-old farmer from Villupuram also underwent the procedure with his wife being the donor, according to a press release.

K. Elankumaran, head of the Liver Diseases Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery, Kauvery Hospital, said liver transplantations do not take place due to a shortage of organs and the lack of awareness among the public. It has to be understood that live donor liver transplantations were quite safe, he said.

Manivannan Selvaraj, founder and managing director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, also spoke on the occasion.