Live webcasting, tight security for bypolls

A total of 574 polling stations in the Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies, where byelections will be held today, will have live streaming of the electoral process, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Sunday.

Security had been tightened in the booths deemed vulnerable, the CEO said.

The Vikravandi constituency in Villupuram district has 275 polling stations, while the Nanguneri constituency in Tirunelveli district has 299.

In Vikravandi, 18 polling stations have been identified as critical, while 32 are said to be vulnerable. In Nanguneri, 110 polling stations have been deemed vulnerable.

“We had a discussion with the Police Department a few days ago, and wherever needed, additional forces have been deployed. Three days ago, additional officers in the ranks of DSP and SP were deployed in vulnerable areas,” Mr. Sahoo told The Hindu. Two days ago, the DMK had sought additional protection for booths deemed vulnerable.

Besides, six companies of the Central Armed Police Forces had been deployed, he said. “Of these, one company is from CISF and five are from the Tamil Nadu Armed Police,” Mr. Sahoo said.

To a query on Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman’s speech at Vikravandi, hailing the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Mr. Sahoo said the matter had been referred to the Election Commission. “The District Electoral Officer has informed us that an FIR has been lodged against Mr. Seeman under provisions of the Indian Penal Code. We have informed the EC [about this],” he said.

On the allegation of the Congress party that EVMs in Nanguneri were moved to the District Collector’s office last week in the middle of the night without any intimation to any of the candidates, Mr. Sahoo said those EVMs were meant for training the staff engaged in election duty, and will not be deployed during the bypoll.

“We have clarified to them that these were training EVMs [sic] and will not be utilised for the elections,” he added.