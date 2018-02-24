In NDA rule, TN has received ₹1,80,000 crore under the 14th Finance Commission: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Tamil Nadu government’s scooter scheme for women in Chennai.

The launch took place at the Kalaivanar Arangam in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Ministers.

Beneficiaries of the scooter scheme will have to provide their Aadhaar details. The requirement of Aadhaar details was notified by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Limited (TNCDW) in the gazette on January 24.

In the notification, the corporation’s managing director, Praveen P. Nair, said that the use of the Aadhaar details would help in ensuring accuracy and in ascertaining the identity of the beneficiaries at the grass-roots level.

Here are the updates:

6.30 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address in Tamil, saying: "Anbaana Sagothara, sagotharikale". He quotes Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathi in his address, saying: "When we empower women in our family, we empower our country. When we help with a woman's education,we ensure that the family is educated. When we facilitate her good health,we help keep the family healthy. When we secure her future,we secure future of the entire home.

He says, "I am told that on Amma's 70th birth anniversary, 70 lakh plants will be planted across Tamil Nadu.

"We have also made a change in the Factories Act and suggested to the States that they allow women to work in the night shift as well. We have also extended maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks. Under the PM Awaas Yojana, the registry of the House is done in the name of the woman.

"Tamil Nadu has been given Rs 200 crore for rural housing. The Union government has been working towards modernisation of fishing in TN.

"When there was a Congress-led Government at the Centre, Tamil Nadu received Rs 81,000 crore under the 13th Finance Commission. After the NDA came to power, Tamil Nadu received Rs 1,80,000 crore under the 14th Finance Commission."

6.28 p.m.

The Prime Minister formally inaugurates the scooter scheme for women.

6.25 p.m.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Palaniswami requests the Prime Minister to take steps to immediately constitute a Cauvery management board.

6.15 p.m.

Mr. Palaniswami pays glowing tributes to Jayalalithaa.

6.10 p.m.

Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam present shawls to the Prime Minister. Mr. Panneerselvam reads the welcome address.

6.07 p.m.

The function starts with the singing of "Tamizh Thai Vazhthu".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. Ramakrishnan

6.00 p.m.

Ministers line up to greet the Prime Minister on his arrival at Kalaivanar Arangam.

5.50 p.m.

Mr. Modi arrives at Kalaivanar Arangam to inaugurate the scooter scheme. He plants sapling of "magizham" variety.

5.20 p.m.



Mr. Modi is received by the Governor, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. Leaves for for INS Adyar in a helicopter. From there, he will reach Kalaivanar Arangam.

5.10 p.m.



Mr. Modi arrives in a chartered aircraft at the Chennai airport for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

5 p.m.



The Chief Minister had announced that scooters will be distributed to 1 lakh women at a subsidised rate on former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary.

The distribution of the vehicles at subsidised cost in Coimbatore will be delayed by a fortnight, sources said. The reason being cited is that since the Prime Minister would return only on Sunday evening, Ministers have to camp in Chennai. As a result, the launch of the scheme in other districts might take place in the first week of March.