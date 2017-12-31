As it happened | I will start a new party and contest the elections, says Rajinikanth

After over two decades of speculation, 'superstar' Rajinikanth has announced his entry into politics. Rajnikanth said he will start a new party and contest in the 234 constituencies in the coming Assembly elections.

Here are the live updates from the venue where he is meeting his fans:

Live updates

10: 30 a.m.: Actor Kamal Haasan, who also announced his entry into politics this year, congratulated Rajinikanth on his decision.

In a tweet, he said, "My wishes to Rajinikanth on his social consciousness and his entry into politics. Welcome."

சகோதரர் ரஜினியின் சமூக உணர்வுக்கும் அரசியல் வருகைக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்கள். வருக வருக — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 31, 2017

9.40 a.m.: Villupuram fans say that they will help get more people and involved. Will not criticize politicians or anyone else and will work according to Rajini's announcement.

9.16 a.m.: "I will start a political party before State Assembly Elections. Till then, I request fans not to speak about politics, speak ill of any political party."

Fans cheer as actor Rajinikanth's makes an announcement about his entry into politics. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

9.15 a.m.: Actor Rajinikanth on politics: "It is time to co-ordinate with every fan club. Every street in Tamil Nadu should have our presence."

Tamil Nadu BJP president Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in her tweet said "Welcome actor Rajinikanth's political entry with motto of corruption free good governance which is the sole aim of BJP."

Welcome actor Rajinikanths political entry with motto of corruption free good governance which is the sole aim of BJP — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiBJP) December 31, 2017

9.11 a.m.: "Every party that gets into power has been looting the country. It is time for a change." He added "I don't want cadres. I want saviours. Who will not work for their own benefit but question wrongdoings. I will be a representative who will watch over this".

ANI tweets Dr. Subramanian Swamy's view on Rajnikanth's entry in politics "He only announced he is entering politics, had no details or documents, he is illiterate. It's only media hype, people of Tamil Nadu are intelligent." It further said "Let him announce political party name and candidates and then I will expose him."

Let him announce political party name and candidates and then I will expose him: Subramanian Swamy,BJP on #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/7rgIFvj1Ky — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

9.10 a.m.: "If I don't act now, I will feel guilty that I didn't act. I want to change the entire political system. We need politics devoid of caste and religion. We need 'spiritual' politics."

9.09 a.m.: "Politics has become very tainted. Democracy has become battered. The political climate in TN has made us hang our heads in shame", said Rajinikanth. "I know it is no easy task. To contest in the elections. I am confident I will have both God's blessings and support of the people"

Actor Rajinikanth's fans at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

9.08 a.m.: "I am not here for money or fame. I have enough of it. The politics here is rotten. Democracy has decayed. The political events that took place in the last year has spoilt the name of Tamil Nadu. " He adds "It is time to co-ordinate with every fan club. Every street in Tamil Nadu should have our presence."

Fans distribute the sweets to celebrate the announcement of Actor Rajinikanth's enter into politics, in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

9.05 a.m.: "I am sure of entering politics," he says and adds, " I am ready for the war." "I will definitely make an entry into politics. It is the need of the hour. I am starting an independent party and will contest in the elections."

9.03 am.: "I am not afraid of politics but fear the media. Lots of big shots are fearing the media," says Rajinikanth. He adds, " I miss Cho a lot."

9.00 a.m.: Rajinikanth is about to begin his address to the frenzied fans.

8.55 a.m.: Actor Rajinikanth enters the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam and the fans goes in frenzy.

8.45 a.m.: Actor Rajinikanth is on his way to Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam. When asked by reporters about his plan, Rajinikanth replied "Wait for 10 minutes."

8.00 a.m.: Inside the venue, fans who are expected to meet the actor for a photo session said that they were excited about the possible announcement today. With the actor expected to address his fans at 8.30 a.m., screens inside the hall played clippings from various news media outlets speculating on his political entry including reactions given by various political leaders to channels.

Chants of "varungala mudhalvar" outside Raghavendra Mandapam from the fans. @superstarrajini expected to make a political announcement today @the_hindu @ChennaiConnect pic.twitter.com/Ymd89y5B48 — S Poorvaja (@_poorvaja) December 31, 2017

7.30 a.m.: Fans of Actor Rajinikanth began convening outside the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam early on Sunday, as the actor is expected to make an announcement regarding his entry into politics. Several fans were seen pasting posters, hailing the actor as a potential political leader.