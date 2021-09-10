‘Live telecast when House moves to Fort St. George’

CHENNAI

10 September 2021 01:15 IST

Govt. will take steps in this regard: CM

The Tamil Nadu government will take steps towards telecasting Assembly proceedings, when the session is held in the Assembly Hall at Fort St. George, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday.

He was responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the House. “Since the Assembly session is being held at Kalaivanar Arangam, steps cannot be taken towards this. When the session returns to the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George, we will definitely take steps to telecast the proceedings,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Fort St. George campus houses the government’s Secretariat as well as the Assembly Secretariat. It may be recalled that the Assembly session is being held in the spacious hall on the third floor of Kalaivanar Arangam, on Wallajah Road in Chennai, since last September, to ensure adherence to physical distancing norms.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister went on to take a dig at Mr. Palaniswami, saying: “We have been making this demand for several years. You [the AIADMK] did not do it when you were in power for as many as 10 years.”