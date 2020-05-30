Tamil Nadu

Little Theatre’s virtual attempt ends in success

Sessions in progress at The Little Theatre’s virtual summer camp.

Sessions in progress at The Little Theatre’s virtual summer camp.  

Children take part in 10-day online camp and put up a great show at the end

The Little Theatre had its first summer workshop for children around 29 years ago. “Back then, it was something new that we wanted to do,” said Aysha Rau, the founder.

Over the last 10 days, the theatre group, famed for their annual pantomimes in the city, ensured that children did not miss out on theatre or art during the lockdown and hosted a virtual theatre summer camp.

The theatre camp had 14 participants between 7 to 15 years of age. “Every day, the participants tuned in for 90-minute sessions with our resource persons. We initially expected that bringing them together for virtual sessions could be chaotic but everyone got the hang of it pretty quickly and it was interactive and engaging,” said Dr. Rohini Rau, trustee, The Little Theatre.

On Saturday evening, the participants of the camp came together to put up a virtual showcase of all they had learnt and taken an interest in over the last 10 days. From their homes, the participants in small groups put up short skits that they had written, complete with songs and dance.

For B.Krishnakumar, the artistic director of the theatre group, the virtual theatre camp was an interesting challenge. “We examined how to effectively translate our vision and prepare specific activities which made communicating online with our participants easier and more effective. We were not simply focussed on teaching the participants how to act or sing but rather, empower them with tools that they could build upon and come up with their own songs, dance routines and write their own small plays,” he said.

The feedback from the participants and parents has been encouraging, Ms Aysha Rau said. “As a creative group, we were able to work together effectively and it was an exciting experience.”

The Little Theatre has also been hosting virtual acting master classes conducted by Mr. Krishnakumar and has one coming up on June 6.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:37:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/little-theatres-virtual-attempt-ends-in-success/article31711814.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY