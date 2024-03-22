ADVERTISEMENT

Literature festival held at VIT Vellore campus

March 22, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of English, School of Social Sciences and Languages at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, has organised a two-day literature festival on Thursday.

According to a release, the theme of the festival was “Imagining Life Without Literature.”

Sahitya Akademi Award winner Jayant Kaikini inaugurated the festival in the presence of Meena Kandasamy, Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, and G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor, VIT.

‘Power of literature’

In his address, Mr. Kaikini said he was happy to be present at the festival, which celebrates the power of literature to transcend boundaries and enrich lives. He emphasised the importance of nurturing a deep appreciation for literature among the youth, highlighting its role in fostering empathy, critical thinking, and cultural understanding.

In his presidential address, Mr. Viswanathan stressed the importance of literary scholars such as writers and poets in society as they could influence the public. For literary scholars to create an impact in society, there is a need to educate everyone, the release quoted him as saying.

