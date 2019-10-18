Tamil Nadu

Literature fest begins at govt. college

A two-day celebration of knowledge and wit, the LitFest 2019, began at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women on Thursday.

The event, hosted by the Department of English, features verse writing, story-telling, debate and literary quiz contests.

College principal K. Subramani gave the inaugural address at the event.

