List of investment proposals received during GIM 2024

January 09, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

Tata Power is expanding their existing solar plant in Tirunelveli district with a total investment of ₹70,800 crore and create 3,800 jobs.

Adani Group plans to invest ₹42,768 crore employing over 10,000 people for Data Centre, renewable energy and storage, city gas distribution and cement manufacturing.

Sembcorp is establishing a green hydrogen plant in Thoothukudi district with a proposed investment of ₹36,238 crore and create employment for over 1,500 people.

Leap Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. has proposed to establish an integrated green hydrogen power storage plant in Thoothukudi district with an investment of ₹17,400 crore and create over 3,300 jobs.

CPCL Chennai Petrochemicals proposes an additional investment in petrochemical and refinery and decarbonisation uits in Nagapattinam district with an investment of ₹17,000 crore creating 2,400 jobs.

L&T plans to build its Innovation Campus in Chennai housing eight state-of-the-art technology towers with an investment of ₹3,500 crore employing over 40,000 people.

Saint Gobain proposes to establish greenfield units for manufacturing float glass, gypsum and insulation products in Kancheepuram district and undergo expansion in its existing units in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Erode districts with a with a proposed invesmtnet of ₹3,400 crore crarting 1,100 jobs

Royal Enfield plans to invest ₹3,000 crore and generate 2,000 jobs

Microsoft DC plans to set up a state-of-the-art Data Centre in Chennai with an investment of ₹2,740 crore.

Sify Technologies proposes to build a data centre with an investment of ₹2,500 crore creating 300 jobs.

Salcomp has committed to expand their present electronics component manufacturing plant in Kancheepuram district with a proposed investment of ₹2,271 crore creating employment for 15,000 people.

Stellantis Group plans to invest ₹2,000 crore in ICE and EV car manufacturing in Tiruvallur district

Ramkrishna Titagarh Rail Wheels proposes to establish a new facility in Tiruvallur district for manufacturing forger train wheels with a with a proposed investment of ₹1,850 crore creating 1,400 jobs.

Mahindra Origins and Mahindra Holidays and Resorts are proposing to build industrial parks and hotels and resorts across TN with an investment of ₹1,800 crore employing about 4,000 people.

Long Yin Investment plans to set up a greenfield unit in Tamil Nadu to manufacture non-leather footwear industry with an investment of ₹1,500 crore and create 22,000 jobs.

TKG Taekwang plans to set up a greenfield unit to manufacture non-leather footwear with a proposed invesmtne of ₹1,250 crore to create 9,000 jobs.

Kauvery Hospitals proposed to expand their healthcare facilities in Tamil Nadu with an investment of ₹1,200 crore creating 7,500 jobs.

Hinduja Group will be expanding its business in the next few years across multiple locations with a proposed investment of ₹1,200 crore and create 500 jobs

Shall Markets India proposes to invest in renewable energy project and Global Capacity Centre with an investment of ₹1,070 crore creating 50,000 jobs.

JAM Infra (Jindal Defence) plans to set up a 3,500 MT of aerospace components manufacturing unit manufacturing carbon fibre, carbon pre-peg, among others with a proposed investment of ₹1,000 crore creating 800 jobs.

ENES Ramaraj plans to install various units in 13 districts with a proposed investment of ₹1,000 crore creating 13,000 jobs

Shahi Exports plans to install multi apparel units across TN with a proposed investment of ₹1,000 crore creating 22,000 jobs

Tata Chemicals plans to build a chemical complex in Ramanathapuram district with a proposed investment of ₹1,000 crore and create 500 jobs

Ramco Cements plans to modernise their existing manufacturing facilities and install new plants in Virudhunagar and Salem districts with proposed investment of ₹999 crore creating 150 jobs

Anand Group proposes expansion projects for manufacturing of automotive and EV components in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Krishnagiri districts with a proposed investment of ₹987 crore and create over 1,300 jobs

ZF Windpower plans to expand their existing renewable energy manufacturing components facility in Coimbatore district with a proposed investment of ₹750 crore and create over 200 jobs.

Caplin Group of companies proposed to establish pharmaceutical manufacturing units and a R&D facility across multiple locations with a proposed investment of ₹700 crore and create 1,500 jobs

Festo India plans to establish a greenfield manufacturing facility for pneumatic components in Krishnagiri district with a proposed investment of ₹520 crore, creating over 2,000 jobs

Hong Fu Industrial Group from Taiwan proposed to set up a greenfield unit to manufacture non-leather footwear in Ranipet district with a proposed investment of ₹500 crore and create over 22,000 jobs.

TAFE plans to expand its range of tractors in compact and utility segments with an investment of ₹500 crore creating 1,000 jobs

Boeing India Private Ltd. is expanding its R&D centre in aerospace, aviation, and defence in Chennai with a proposed investment of ₹309 crore and will provide employment of 500 people.

Hitachi Energy plans to expand its global R&D centre at Chennai with a proposed investment of ₹100 crore creating 1,500 jobs

Fanuc India plans to install a Robotics Experience Centre in Kancheepuram district with a proposed investment of ₹55 crore

UPS India Technology Centre proposes additional investment in its global capability centre in India at Chennai with ₹44 crore creating 1,999 jobs

