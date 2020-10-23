List of Assembly seats in new districts released

Kancheepuram will have 4 seats now

The Election Commission (EC) has released the list of Assembly constituencies that will come under the newly created districts in Tamil Nadu.

According to a release from Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, Kancheepuram district will now have the Alandur, Sriperumpudur (SC), Uthiramerur and Kancheepuram constituencies.

The newly created Chengalpattu district will cover the Sholinganallur, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Tiruporur, Cheyyur (SC) and Madurantakam (SC) constituencies.

Trifurcated Vellore

After trifurcation, Vellore district will have Katpadi, Vellore, Anaikattu, Kilvaithinankuppam (SC) and Gudiyatham (SC). Ranipet district will cover Arakkonam (SC), Sholingar, Ranipet and Arcot.

The newly created Tirupathur district will have the Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Jolarpet and Tirupathur constituencies.

Villupuram district will have the Gingee, Mailam, Tindivanam, Vanur, Villupuram, Vikravandi, and Tirukoilur constituencies, while the newly created Kallakurichi district will cover the Ulundurpettai, Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram, and Kallakurichi (SC) constituencies.

Tirunelveli district will cover Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram. The newly created Tenkasi district will have Sankarankovil (SC), Vasudevanallur (SC), Kadayanallur, Tenkasi and Alangulam.