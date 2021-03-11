Tamil Nadu

Liquor worth ₹5.13 lakh seized at two villages in Krishnagiri

Sources in Tasmac said that these liquor consignments, a majority of which were in tetra packs, entered the State from Karnataka   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Flying squads deployed by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (Tasmac) seized a huge consignment of liquor at two villages in Krishnagiri valued at ₹5.13 lakh.

Sources in Tasmac said that these liquor consignments, a majority of which were in tetra packs, entered the State from Karnataka. “One batch was found at a dhaba while the second was at a provision store,” the source added.

The seized liquor was handed over to the Hosur prohibition and enforcement wing of the police department and four people were arrested.

As soon as the election dates were announced, Tasmac, the cash cow of the Tamil Nadu government deployed flying squads in all districts to monitor liquor movement and to ensure that spurious liquor does not enter the State.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 1:03:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/liquor-worth-513-lakh-seized-at-two-villages-in-krishnagiri/article34042922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY