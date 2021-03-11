Liquor worth ₹5.13 lakh seized at two villages in Krishnagiri

The seized liquor was handed over to the Hosur prohibition and enforcement wing of the police department, and four people were arrested

Flying squads deployed by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (Tasmac) seized a huge consignment of liquor at two villages in Krishnagiri valued at ₹5.13 lakh.

Sources in Tasmac said that these liquor consignments, a majority of which were in tetra packs, entered the State from Karnataka. “One batch was found at a dhaba while the second was at a provision store,” the source added.

The seized liquor was handed over to the Hosur prohibition and enforcement wing of the police department and four people were arrested.

As soon as the election dates were announced, Tasmac, the cash cow of the Tamil Nadu government deployed flying squads in all districts to monitor liquor movement and to ensure that spurious liquor does not enter the State.